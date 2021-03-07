$11.60 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report sales of $11.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $14.30 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $114.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $122.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.20 million to $160.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $503.73 million, with estimates ranging from $453.40 million to $583.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

OSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $943.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

