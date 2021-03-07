110,800 Shares in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Purchased by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 0.30% of Peridot Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000.

Shares of Peridot Acquisition stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $11.01. 1,123,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.58. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

