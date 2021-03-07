1,160,713 Shares in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,160,713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,158,000. Scientific Games comprises approximately 3.2% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 1.22% of Scientific Games at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

SGMS stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.