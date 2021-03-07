12Ships Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.41 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 12Ships has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $55.41 million and $4.38 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00785812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00041854 BTC.

TSHP is a coin. It was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,960,468,460 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

