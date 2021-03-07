$13.52 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post sales of $13.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $51.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.98 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.33 million, with estimates ranging from $53.31 million to $58.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $12.05 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $400.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

