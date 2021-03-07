13,269 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 139,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,170,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $3,742,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,841,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,266,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.