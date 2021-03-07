$144.49 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce $144.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.60 million to $145.58 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $137.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $573.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.08 million to $583.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $566.62 million, with estimates ranging from $539.29 million to $586.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

TGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE TGP opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

