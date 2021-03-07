144,658 Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 144,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.35% of Deluxe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Deluxe by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

