162,752 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,000. AerCap comprises 1.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.12% of AerCap as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 251,804 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 932.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 521,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,750,000 after buying an additional 470,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.