162,852 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.