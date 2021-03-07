$165.44 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post $165.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.34 million and the lowest is $160.70 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $174.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $671.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.70 million to $686.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $702.64 million, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $725.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,894,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after buying an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

