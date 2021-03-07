172,080 Shares in One (NYSE:AONE) Bought by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of One (NYSE:AONE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned 2.65% of ONE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ONE during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

Get ONE alerts:

NYSE:AONE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.57. 1,709,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,002. One has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One (NYSE:AONE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.