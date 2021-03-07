17,479 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,185,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,033. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

