178,514 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 178,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Genpact at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 1,440.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 228,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Genpact by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609,672 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Genpact by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 58,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genpact by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE G opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.