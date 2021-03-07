1,804,680 Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Bought by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,804,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,960,000. DouYu International makes up about 5.5% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.57% of DouYu International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,539 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $39,228,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,116. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.