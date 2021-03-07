187,684 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 187,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 7.0% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.