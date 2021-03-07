$191.70 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce $191.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.23 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $206.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $824.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.17 million to $852.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $867.30 million, with estimates ranging from $770.88 million to $907.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $10,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

