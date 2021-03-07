$197.90 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce $197.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.60 million and the highest is $201.10 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $167.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $766.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.90 million to $787.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $785.53 million, with estimates ranging from $761.20 million to $802.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,453,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285,320 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

