1irstcoin (FST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,428.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 143.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029594 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00214022 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000189 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,948,749 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

