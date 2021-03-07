1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
ISOL opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. 1mage Software has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
1mage Software Company Profile
