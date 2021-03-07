1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ISOL opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. 1mage Software has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents.

