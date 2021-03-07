$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $9.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

Several analysts have commented on CRL shares. Truist lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.82. 354,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,525,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

