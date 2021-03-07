-$2.31 EPS Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.95) and the highest is ($1.95). Copa posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 232%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to $3.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,239. Copa has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.