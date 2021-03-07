$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,327. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $458,957,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $200.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.