$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.95. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $592,504,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $11.29 on Friday, hitting $256.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,073. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.