$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $12.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

Shares of GPI opened at $157.17 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $162.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,165. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

