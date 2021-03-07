$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.83 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $12.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $215,568.36. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

