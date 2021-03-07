$20.50 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce $20.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $21.45 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $18.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $86.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.89 billion to $89.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $89.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.27 billion to $93.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $164.40 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average of $164.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

