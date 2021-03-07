20,004 Shares in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Acquired by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Eaton Vance comprises 1.1% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,293,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,707 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,930,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,174,000. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 13,216.3% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 918,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,416,000 after purchasing an additional 911,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,133,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of EV stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

