207,722 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 207,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,450,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lincoln National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

