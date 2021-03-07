$21.22 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce sales of $21.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.20 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $19.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $81.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $80.85 million, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $83.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $198.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

