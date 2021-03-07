218,000 Shares in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Bought by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 218,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. RigNet accounts for approximately 1.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned 1.06% of RigNet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNET. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNET opened at $8.90 on Friday. RigNet, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.55.

Separately, National Securities lowered shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

