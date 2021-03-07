21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,459 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group makes up 6.6% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned about 0.76% of 21Vianet Group worth $35,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. 2,783,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

