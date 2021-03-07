$225.85 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post sales of $225.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.60 million and the lowest is $224.07 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $194.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $881.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.60 million to $892.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $994.97 million, with estimates ranging from $975.25 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.27.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,823 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,994. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $356.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.23 and its 200-day moving average is $302.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

