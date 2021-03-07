23,000 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Acquired by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

