25,562 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

VV opened at $179.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.72. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

