$256.63 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report $256.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.11 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $283.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ REG opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 213.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,615,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regency Centers by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,994 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,416,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

