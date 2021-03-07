26,279 Shares in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after buying an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,971,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,804,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $84.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

