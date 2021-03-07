27,095 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $13,304,481 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

