273,535 Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Bought by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 273,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,554,000. Slack Technologies comprises approximately 9.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $165,057,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $183,832.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,485,935.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,216 shares of company stock worth $7,962,616. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Shares of WORK opened at $40.45 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

