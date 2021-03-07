27,528 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 5.51% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 500.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 48,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $52.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.