276,633 Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 276,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,254,000. Arena Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.6% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.48% of Arena Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

ARNA opened at $73.57 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $542,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

