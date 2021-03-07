$283.15 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report sales of $283.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $280.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:CHS opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 58,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 188,538 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.