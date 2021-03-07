$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $5,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,311,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,854,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after buying an additional 332,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $41.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

