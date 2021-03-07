$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

BERY opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $91,029,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 303,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

