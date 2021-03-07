$3.51 EPS Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $14.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.89 to $15.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,238. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

NYSE:ABG traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.65. The company had a trading volume of 238,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,826. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

