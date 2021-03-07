-$3.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.45). Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 367.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. 1,783,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $68.99.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,163 shares of company stock valued at $945,841. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

