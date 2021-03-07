30,000 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $42.23 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $156,150.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,341 shares in the company, valued at $129,995.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,990,214 shares of company stock worth $116,379,408 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

