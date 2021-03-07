30,460 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

KO opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

