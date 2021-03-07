32,814 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,318,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.8% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

