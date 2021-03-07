32,995 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Purchased by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 2.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.19. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

